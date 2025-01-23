3 Offseason trade fits if the Atlanta Falcons move on from Kyle Pitts

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have a long offseason ahead of reliving every game they were just a play short. The reality of their failure isn't on the offense but a cheap front office. Jessie Bates signing with the Falcons is a great example of the type of defensive pieces they are letting walk away. It is Joe Burrow and his receiver against the world and that is going to get even tougher.

It would be shocking to see Cincy be able to retain receiver Tee Higgins this offseason. Arguably the top pass catcher hitting the market the receiver is going to be sought after by teams looking to set up their young quarterback. A great consolation prize for the Bengals that would fit their budget is Kyle Pitts.

The Bengals aren't a team that typically makes splashy trades but with Joe Burrow missing the playoffs back-to-back seasons an exception must be made. The quarterback is far too elite not to give him every chance to go on a surprise run. Pitts would be a great target when you consider how Burrow plays the position. Kyle Pitts would again leave the conference and join a contender with an elite quarterback.