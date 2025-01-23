3 Offseason trade fits if the Atlanta Falcons move on from Kyle Pitts

3. Houston Texans

The Texans can continue to complain about poor calls made against them in their playoff loss to the Chiefs. The complaints are understandable and valid, however, if they're being honest even if the one-sided calls didn't happen Houston isn't winning that game. The Texans lack the offensive firepower to compete with a team like Kansas City.

A big part of that has been consistent injuries that changed the offense. Losing Diggs for the season was the first red flag and Tank Dell's devastating knee injury was the final blow to their season. Diggs is set to hit free agency and Dell is going to be missing for quite some time. Joe Mixon and Nico Collins are a great start but in the AFC you need far more. Even adding Kyle Pitts isn't enough to put you over the top but it is a step in the right direction.

C.J. Stroud is another top tier quarterback who has a chance to get the most out of Pitts. The Falcons would keep the former top draft pick out of their conference while giving the pass catcher his best chance to put his career back on track. If the Falcons are going to trade Pitts that is the path to follow.