3 overreactions from Atlanta Falcons Week 17 loss to Commanders

2. Falcons season is totally over

The Atlanta Falcons still have a chance to make the playoffs. While it might not be a great chance, it is still possible and fans should not declare the season as officially over.

The Falcons must beat the Carolina Panthers at home while the New Orleans Saints must beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Crazier things have happened so you shouldn't give up just yet.

Obviously, chances are the Bucs beat the Saints but keep in mind this is a division game where things could go any which way. The Saints will be motivated to keep the Bucs from celebrating, even if it means their bitter rivals end up celebrating.

While we can't act like it is likely the Falcons make the playoffs, you can't shut the door on their season.