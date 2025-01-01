3 overreactions from Atlanta Falcons Week 17 loss to Commanders

3. The Falcons season has been all for not

Even if the Atlanta Falcons miss the playoffs it doesn't mean the season was pointless. 2024 will be a turning point in the franchise's history as they establish chemistry with the new coaching staff and a new quarterback.

Falcons fans should know firsthand how an offensive system can take a year to hit its full potential. Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2015 was lackluster but then it turned a corner and became one of the best ever in 2016. Zac Robinson's trajectory will likely follow that same trend.

You can then say the same thing for Jimmy Lake's unit that has shown improvement throughout the season.

Finally, you have Michael Penix Jr., whose development is more important than any single season. He holds the keys to the franchise for the foreseeable future and can push this team back into annual relevancy.