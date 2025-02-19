3 Perfect backup quarterback options after Falcons part ways with Cousins

1. Jameis Winston

Simply based on Jameis Winston's latest comments on Michael Penix Jr. many Atlanta fans will be ready to welcome the former rival with open arms. Winston is the ultimate backup quarterback bringing the perfect energy and upside for the position. You never quite know which version of the veteran is going to show up when forced into action. The turnover machine capable of losing to anyone or the successful gunslinger consistently hitting big plays.

One thing remains true, Winston is never afraid of the moment and no game is too big. It is simply a matter of which version of the quarterback shows up. Add in Winston's energy and love for the game and this would be a great pairing for the Falcons.

The veteran has spent time in the division with both the Bucs and Saints in recent years. It would make sense for both sides and allow your third quarterback to be a project player. Ideally, the Falcons could add a third quarterback capable of being a short-yardage weapon. Leaning on Penix and having Winston as the primary backup plan if injury were to strike. It is a perfect balance and would give Atlanta some upside if Penix were to miss time.