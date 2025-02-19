3 Perfect backup quarterback options after Falcons part ways with Cousins

3. Justin Fields

Another quarterback that could have a possible market as a starter with how thin the options are this offseason. If that doesn't prove to be the case, the Falcons should jump all over a player that could be used as the ultimate weapon. Sign Fields as your primary backup and look to add another established veteran for the third quarterback role.

What makes Fields such an exciting piece is the ability to use his legs. Arthur Smith attempted to do that in Pittsburgh and had varied results. Fields consistently creates positive plays when given a chance and was responsible for the team's hot start to the 2024 season.

Atlanta could use Fields as a short-yardage weapon and as an offensive wrinkle to offer Zac Robinson far more to throw at the defense. It would offer the quarterback the chance to return to Georgia and work with a team that could continue to help rebuild his value.

If Penix were to go down, you don't feel the season is completely over. There is a wildcard quality with Fields that gives you a bit of hope. Atlanta should at least consider the former Steeler considering the potential fit in Robinson's offense.