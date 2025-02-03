3 plausible Kirk Cousins destinations no one is talking about

1. Watch for the Seattle Seahawks to pursue Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

The Seattle Seahawks decided to move on from their first-year offensive coordinator, and Michael Penix Jr.'s college OC, Ryan Grubb after their season ended. They quickly hired Saints OC, Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak's current quarterback is Geno Smith but he is entering the final year of his deal and the Seahawks could clear up over $30 million in cap space by releasing him. That savings may convince them to search for a new quarterback.

The new Seahawk's offensive coordinator would turn his sights to Kirk Cousins who he coached in Minnesota -- along with his father, Gary Kubiak.

The possibility of the Seahawks targeting Cousins is much more likely if the Falcons release him because then they could sign him to a cheap deal, similar to Russell Wilson.