3 plausible Kirk Cousins destinations no one is talking about

2. Watch for the Pittsburgh Steelers to pursue Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

The most Arthur Smith move would be signing Kirk Cousins just because he failed in Atlanta. It is a bad idea but he is known for that after entering a pivotal year with Desmond Ridder as your starting quarterback.

The Steelers ran through the season with two inexpensive quarterbacks -- Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. While the results weren't there in the end, they can't waste time by drafting and developing a rookie quarterback.

Cousins gives them a quick fix who is a good fit in Arthur Smith's run-first, play-action system.