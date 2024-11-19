3 players the Falcons should shockingly bench during Week 12 bye
Falcons have to make changes to their starting lineup.
1. Falcons should bench RT Kaleb McGary for Storm Norton
The Falcons continue to back themselves into a corner. Their defense cannot get quick stops and often allow points. The offense suddenly abandons the run and airs it out so they can keep pace with the opposition.
The reason I bring that up is that Kaleb McGary is an excellent run blocker but lacks the athleticism needed to be a pass-protecting right tackle. Too often we see him give up immediate pressure as he struggles to cut the corner against speedy rushers.
Storm Norton is the better pass protector and should be the new starter until the team starts running the ball more often.