3 players the Falcons should shockingly bench during Week 12 bye

Falcons have to make changes to their starting lineup.

By Grayson Freestone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
2. Falcons should bench OLB Matt Judon for anyone

Matt Judon has been awful this season. What else can you say?

A couple of weeks ago, Raheem Morris even admitted that Judon hasn't been good. He benched him for a game but put him right back in the starting lineup.

The Falcons have tried everything to get pressure on the quarterback. Raheem Morris' hands are tied right now but he cannot continue turning to the veteran hoping he will turn things around. He has been one of the worst at his position this season and shouldn't see the field as often as he has.

