3 players the Falcons should shockingly bench during Week 12 bye
Falcons have to make changes to their starting lineup.
3 of 3
3. Falcons should bench DT David Onyemata for Zach Harrison and Eddie Goldman
David Onyemata has quietly been a big disappointment this season. The veteran had a great season with the Falcons last year when healthy but it hasn't transferred to this season. Outside of one game, Onyemata has been invisible.
The coaching staff might struggle benching Onyemata because of his experience and salary but it is clear this is a move that must be made.
Zach Harrison looked like the only player who wanted to be on the field in Denver. His size and athleticism have overwhelmed opponents. He deserves to be in the starting lineup, assuming he is healthy.
Eddie Goldman has been a consistent player. Considering what we have seen on limited snaps, he deserves more snaps than Onyemata.