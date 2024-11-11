3 players who failed the Falcons in inexcusable Week 10 loss against Saints
The Falcons had a rough game against their division rival.
1. Younghoe Koo deserves the most blame for the loss
Younghoe Koo is going through it right now. The once-reliable kicker has been among the league's worst over the past four weeks.
Since his outstanding performance against the Saints in Week 4, Koo is 8 for 15 with some key misses. He missed a late field goal against the Buccaneers which almost cost them the game and the division lead.
On Sunday, he missed two key field goals and had another blocked. With the Falcons losing 20 to 17, it is hard not to wonder what would've happened if Koo had done his job.