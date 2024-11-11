3 players who failed the Falcons in inexcusable Week 10 loss against Saints
The Falcons had a rough game against their division rival.
3. Justin Simmons struggles deep down the field
Justin Simmons made some plays against the Saints but his blown coverage in the first half cost the Falcons seven points.
Cast-off Marquez Valdez-Scantling got Justin Simmons turned around on a deep route that turned into a touchdown. This was a key play because the Saints never proved they could methodically move the ball down the field; giving up long plays was the only thing the defense couldn't do.
Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell left their assignments to try and help out Simmons but it was too late. While it is hard to blame anyone on the defense for this loss, this single play contributed to the ugly loss.