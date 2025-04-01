3 Positions Falcons must address early in the 2025 NFL Draft

There is no mystery as to where Atlanta's focus lies heading into the this year's NFL Draft. The Falcons are completely focused on how to improve a defense that gave up 74 points in the final two games of the season. With the playoffs on the line the Falcons lost back-to-back games in overtime where it appeared the defense never had a prayer of getting a stop.

This has led the Falcons to let go of respected veterans and focus their entire offseason attention on rebuilding the defense. With this in mind, each of the positions the Falcons should be most interested in addressing on draft day or to help rebuild their weakest unit. Starting with a position that the team simply cannot find a way to get right.

Edge Rusher

Atlanta's big move in the 2024 offseason at the position was sending a draft pick to New England in exchange for Matthew Judon. This offseason hasn't had anything close to the splash of 2024 with veteran Leonard Floyd being the one addition of note. A rookie pass rusher isn't likely to fix Atlanta's problem in year one, however, it is a step in the right direction.

The lack of pass rush has been a problem haunting the Falcons for most of the last decade. This team cannot get out of their own way bungling what is arguably the most important defensive ability. It would be a surprise if one of the team's first two selections isn't used on a pass rusher.

Corner

If Will Johnson is still on the board when Atlanta's number is called the Falcons have an interesting decision on their hands. A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes are locked in as clear starting options. After this, the team doesn't have an answer for the slot or any depth to rotate or deal with an injury. It is likely a position the team looks at during day two with their first selection looking address the pass rush.

Still, if the right fit falls Atlanta's way, it wouldn't be a shock to see the team add to the position. Aside from Terrell, there are nothing but question marks at corner.

Safety

Jordan Fuller signing with the Falcons shouldn't rule the team out of adding to the position early. If the Falcons decide to trade back Malaki Starks, it becomes a very real possibility. The Georgia safety could become a fit as well if the top edge rushers are all off the board when the Falcons' number is called.

No matter when it happens it is clear the Falcons need to add to the position and help Jessie Bates. Whether it is Starks or a later selection it would be a surprise not to see a notable addition.