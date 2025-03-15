3 Prevailing concerns for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The focus of the 2025 Atlanta Falcons offseason is rebuilding the defense and turning the page to Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta believes they have found their quarterback of the next decade in Penix. While we are only three starts into his career, it is easy to see why Atlanta's front office fell in love with the quarterback.

Already Penix has shown a clutch ability and an arm capable of making any NFL throw. Still, heading into the offseason there are a few reasons for concern with only three starts under the quarterback's belt.

1. Penix's injury history

Just in case you didn't follow the quarterback's college career closely, take a look at the extensive injury history. College injuries happen and they aren't always indicators of how durable you will be at the next level. However, the amount of career-changing injuries Penix suffered at such an early age does have to be pointed to as a concern.

How durable can the quarterback be while taking NFL hits? The answer to this question is the biggest concern remaining for Atlanta. In only three starts Penix showed why the Falcons believe they have found a franchise starter. The biggest hurdle the team could face is the health of the quarterback.

Rarely do athletes get healthier with age and Penix's long list of injuries is a big part of why he wasn't considered with Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels at the top of the draft. Atlanta needs to see a full season of NFL hits and wear-and-tear to have complete faith that the injury issues are in the rearview. This arguably could be a piece of why the team remains content holding onto Kirk Cousins if they are unable to find a trade. Having a veteran starter behind Penix isn't the worst decision.