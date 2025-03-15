3 Prevailing concerns for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

2. Atlanta keeping Kirk Cousins

This is the one issue with Atlanta's hard stance on keeping veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. It seems obvious the Falcons are forcing Cousins to either alter his deal or wait on a possible trade. If neither of these things happen, Atlanta can head into the 2025 season with a great backup option. Cousins felt the need to share an injury that caused his production to fall off a cliff at the end of the 2024 season.

If this is the true reason for the awful ending, it is possible there is still something left in the tank as a starter. Cousins choosing not to disclose this until Super Bowl week was a self-serving decision that reflected poorly on Atlanta and demanded headlines.

Headlines the quarterback has consistently gotten during the offseason and could continue to garner if Atlanta does keep the veteran on the roster. This is the issue for Penix and an Atlanta offense that is attempting to turn the page. You don't want pundits or your own media debating whether Cousins should start after one bad Penix game.

Not only this, but Cousins is a respected leader who spent the majority of the 2024 season as the voice of the offense. Bringing this back in a backup role could be awkward for both Cousins and Penix. Yes, it isn't the end of the world but it is far from ideal either. Returning an accomplished veteran starter to look over Penix's shoulder is a real concern the team must factor in when deciding how far they are willing to take this game.