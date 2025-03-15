3 Prevailing concerns for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

3. Turning the clock back to the Matt Ryan-era

The fact that this is among the biggest concerns facing Penix speaks to the talent he has shown. Matt Ryan is the franchise GOAT and was consistently let down by poor front office decisions. If the season were to start today, it would be a familiar moment for Atlanta fans. A young franchise quarterback leading a loaded offense with a completely lost defense.

We are a long way from the season starting and free agency and the draft are both expected to be fully focused on rebuilding the defense. With this in mind, it isn't fair to judge what hasn't been accomplished just yet. However, it is fair to point out that Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris didn't do themselves any favors with a shaky end to the 2024 season.

Such a defensive collapse when Fontenot has had years to fix the unit is a reason for a lack of faith. Raheem Morris was hired based on his defensive accomplishments, and with the playoffs on the line, the Falcons allowed a combined 74 points in the final two weeks of the season.

If you believe Penix can stay healthy, the biggest remaining concern is the team giving the proper support. This doesn't mean a top ten defense or the best pass rush in the league overnight. Rather than putting together a capable unit that can get key stops and take some of the pressure off your young quarterback. Atlanta's history suggests a healthy amount of skepticism is deserved as we continue to watch the offseason play out.