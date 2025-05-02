3 Quarterback blunders worse than Atlanta's Kirk Cousins signing

While Atlanta's Kirk Cousins signing remains one of the worst contracts in recent NFL history, things could be worse. Looking around the league, it isn't difficult to find underwhelming quarterback situations. While finding worse contracts than Cousins isn't easy, those exist as well, starting with a quarterback who was almost an Atlanta Falcon.

Deshaun Watson

The Browns are owed for saving Atlanta from the fate they currently endure. Things are so bad that the team brought in Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel in the same offseason. Watson is already expected to miss the 2025 season and has been awful when on the field for the Browns. It is hard to remember just how elite Deshaun was in his early seasons with the Houston Texans.

It is hard to remember a quarterback playing at that high of a level only for things to have gone sideways this badly. Thanks to an insane amount of guarantees, the Browns are still stuck with a quarterback they no longer want. If there is one contract that is going to make Atlanta feel better about Kirk Cousins, it is Deshaun Watson.

Derek Carr

While Cousins might have a worse contract, at least Atlanta's front office was willing to pivot. When it became clear things weren't working with Cousins, the team eventually made the move to Penix. While it took far too long, the team still deserves credit for putting wins over their level of investment in the veteran quarterback.

New Orleans has done the complete opposite, continuing to double down on Derek Carr, pretending the days of Sean Payton and Drew Brees never left. Atlanta's once dominant rival is now firmly in the NFC South basement and looks to be heading in the wrong direction, not just this season but in the years to come. At least Atlanta has the promise of the future, while New Orleans fans are left attempting to buy into Carr or an underwhelming rookie option.

Wherever Aaron Rodgers lands

We watched two seasons of a reality show in New York, and yet, teams are still willing to throw away a season for Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have bet the fate of the entire 2025 offseason on Rodgers joining the franchise. Even if that happens, you're inviting a sideshow that has very little pay off. At this stage of the veteran's career there is little reason for belief.

At least the Falcons have a young quarterback to build around and have far more reason to believe in the ability of Cousins than Rodgers.