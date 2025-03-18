3 Quarterback contracts that will make Falcons fans feel better about Kirk Cousins

1. Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson has a compelling argument as the worst deal in the history of sports. Not only did the Texans turn Watson into a wealth of assets the Browns won the trade by giving Watson a historic deal. Watson was guaranteed $320-million from Cleveland and no other team was willing to match. It is only for this reason the Falcons find themselves with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.

Cleveland was bidding against Atlanta with the Falcons becoming the favorites to land Watson. This deal is historically bad and is made worse by Watson's injuries and level of play after the trade. Watson has appeared in only 19 games since the trade happened ahead of the 2022 season. The quarterback has a deceiving .500 record and is nowhere close to the player he was in Houston.

Two more years for the Browns before they have any hope of escaping this deal. There isn't a chance any team is willing to take on Watson in a potential trade. Cleveland pushing out Baker Mayfield to spend a treasure chest on Deshaun is the worst series of decisions in NFL history. A cursed franchise that has further backed themselves into a corner and left no path to contention.