3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans are begging for Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk's power on his throws is gone
The quarterback that was throwing the ball all over the field against Tampa to set a single-game franchise passing record is gone. What has happened to Kirk Cousins remains a mystery but it isn't a hot take that the veteran looked washed on Sunday. The four interceptions were bad enough but twice drives were stalled due to missed throws from Kirk.
They weren't wild or wide but simply didn't have enough on them with Cousins twice throwing the ball into the dirt. Kirk Cousins proved to have his fastball after it was believed to be gone after Week 1's loss to the Steelers. Turn back the clock and this is exactly how Cousins looked once again against the Chargers.
Open receivers were consistently there and Cousins simply couldn't get the ball where it needed to be. Whether it is an injury or simply aging overnight something isn't right with Cousins. It was thought to be the injury that held back Cousins to start the season. He proved this correct by getting hot against Philly and Tampa putting on a quarterback clinic. The last three weeks, however, there is reason to question the quarterback's ability once again.