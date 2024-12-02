3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans are begging for Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
2. Rookie turnovers
The entire argument against putting Michael Penix Jr. in place as your starting quarterback this season was attempting to win. Giving Penix the starting job would have lost the Falcons games against Philly or Tampa. Having a veteran who could take control of the clock and put together a game-winning drive with poise was the argument for Cousins.
Aside from this, you had avoided the rookie mistakes and turnovers that will always come with a young starter. This argument no longer matters with Kirk Cousins handing the ball off to defensive backs. Lobbing the ball into the endzone or throwing an easy interception on an out route are the easy examples.
Turn the clock back two games further and you have an equally awful turnover against the Saints. That is six interceptions and ZERO touchdowns in three games. How much worse could Penix be? With a better ability to move and being more careful as a rookie it is hard to believe it would be anything but an upgrade. The turnovers should be the last straw that has Atlanta considering whether or not Penix could be a better option. Your season is on the line at 6-6 with a tough road game ahead in Minnesota.