3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans are begging for Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
3. Quarterback movement
The Atlanta Falcons have been completely unable to use the quarterback position as a runner. The lack of ability to move the pocket was known going in with Kirk Cousins. He is not ever been mobile or able to create big plays with his legs. However, prior to last season's injury Cousins was at least capable of picking up a first-down or forcing the defense to play honestly.
His legs have regressed and that ability is completely gone with it being surprising to see Cousins rolling in either direction. Michael Penix Jr. is never going to be a great rusher and is far from fast. Still, his ability to move opens up a lot of new chances for the Atlanta offense.
Forcing the defense to pay attention a bit more and giving Atlanta the chance to pick up yardage on the ground from the position. With that said, it remains incredibly unlikely the Falcons make a change at the position. Penix isn't going to start against a Brian Flores-led defense for the first time. Even if it were on the table the contract the Falcons handed Cousins remains a huge obstacle to getting the veteran out of the starting lineup and giving Penix a chance.