3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't be quick to turn on Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk's early-season heroics
In a league that is hyper focused on reacting to the latest thing we've seen it doesn't come as a surprise Cousins is being phased out by many. It is as if the game-winning drives we saw from the veteran early in the season didn't happen. As a reminder, Cousins couldn't move well and was an aging quarterback when he set the franchise single game passing yardage record against Tampa in a thrilling overtime win.
Just as the quarterback was the same player when he put together a game-winning drive over the Eagles to save Atlanta's season early in the year. Getting Younghoe Koo in position for a walk-off win over New Orleans should earn Cousins some credit as well. The point here being that we've seen what Cousins is capable of when the quarterback is at his best.
It isn't as if the veteran hasn't produced with the exact limitations fans and pundits are now lamenting. This team isn't reliant on Cousins alone. But the quarterback's level of play hasn't been up to expectations. His recent history would tell you the last two weeks are the outlier and his production will return.