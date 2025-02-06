3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't overreact to Kirk Cousins injury news

1. It doesn't change Atlanta's poor decision-making

The speculation among Atlanta Falcons fans is now whether Kirk Cousins or Raheem Morris deserves the most blame for playing through an injury. In truth, it doesn't matter whether or not Cousins was playing with an injury or simply fell off a cliff due to age. Neither problem explains why Raheem Morris left Kirk Cousins in the starting lineup far too long. Questioning Atlanta's injury management is an entirely different conversation. If we are simply attempting to assign blame for this debacle nothing has changed.

Yes, Kirk Cousins was likely dealing with an injury to end the season. This doesn't change the fact that whether or not Raheem Morris knew he continued to start a quarterback that was ruining what was a great season. From Kirk's perspective, the quarterback was still attempting to play when he knew he couldn't give his team a chance to win.

This isn't a competition where anyone wins both Cousins and Morris deserve heat for how they handled the situation. Whether or not the Atlanta head coach knew Kirk's injury status his level of play demanded a benching. One the head coach refused to make, backing a player who would put Morris in a tough position a few weeks later.