3 Reasons calls for Atlanta Falcons to start Penix will continue to be ignored
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins contract
Pundits and fans commenting on the Atlanta Falcons' decision-making at quarterback continue to ignore the obvious. It doesn't matter whether or not the team believes in Penix or whether or not the rookie quarterback is ready to start. That is a completely different debate and would be a leap considering Kirk's experience and the level of play he has delivered against Philly and Tampa.
With that said, even if you are accepting that Penix is the better option which is a wild leap you're ignoring the obvious. Kirk Cousins was handed a contract that keeps the quarterback locked in as the team's starter for at least the next two seasons.
While it is a four-year deal the money is going to give the Falcons a chance to walk away in year three. That is as early as we will see Cousins out of the lineup barring injury. Penix is blocked not just on level of play or who they believe gives the team the best chance to win. Cutting or trading Cousins isn't an option anytime soon based on the contract the Falcons handed their veteran quarterback. A deal that was deserved and locks Cousins in as the starter.