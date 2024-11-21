3 Reasons calls for Atlanta Falcons to start Penix will continue to be ignored
By Nick Halden
2. Penix isn't fixing this team
What does putting Michael Penix into the starting lineup change for this team? You're still going to get quarterback turnovers and issues typical of a rookie. With Penix starting you aren't winning games against the Bucs, Eagles, or Saints that were won on Cousins putting together veteran drives controlling the clock perfectly, and running the offense at a high level.
The point here remains unless Penix is going to play in the secondary or rush the passer what does a quarterback change fix? It makes your front office look incredibly incapable for signing Cousins only to start Penix in year one.
Cousins isn't always the solution for the Falcons but he is unquestionably not the problem. The reason this team has fallen into recent struggles is sloppy play, poor preparation, injuries, secondary struggles, an inability to stop the run, and the worst pass rush we've seen over the last decade. Which of these issues is a rookie quarterback stepping in and fixing? The idea of the grass always being greener isn't accurate and ignores the real issues Atlanta is facing. The pressure should be on Terry Fontenot for the poor roster construction and not on Atlanta's veteran quarterback.