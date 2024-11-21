3 Reasons calls for Atlanta Falcons to start Penix will continue to be ignored
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins has proven reliable
Yes, the quarterback has thrown two awful picks in big spots each of the last two weeks. However, how many wins do the Falcons have without the veteran? Look back at each of the Falcons wins and each one has a defining Kirk Cousins play. One could argue the Falcons manage to beat Dallas and Carolina without the veteran quarterback but the same can't be said of the team's other four wins.
Cousins is exactly what Falcons fans have seen over the first eleven games of the season. The mind-numbingly bad turnovers will happen with the quarterback ignoring the obvious. Just as you will have stretches when Cousins dones a cape and saves a game that appears to be all but lost. Which version of the quarterback shows up is anyone's guess.
What is inarguable is that Atlanta is among the top half of the league at the position. Something they should take a lot of relief in after two seasons of enduring Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Desmond Ridder.
Kirk Cousins is a franchise quarterback who has given an incomplete roster a chance at relevance and making a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. You don't give up on this easily based simply on two bad mistakes in games where the biggest problem wasn't