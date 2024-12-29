3 reasons Falcons vs. Commanders is a must-watch Week 17 game

1. Falcons vs. Commanders is a battle between incredibly talented top rookie QBs

Jayden Daniels has already established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in his first season and has secured Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Then you have Michael Penix Jr. who made his first start in Week 16 against the Giants. The new Falcons quarterback was outstanding despite middling statistics. He only missed a few passes and was marred by numerous drops. In addition, he completely changed an offense that had been stale for over a month.

Now, the two sides will battle it out on Sunday Night Football in a game that has massive implications for both teams.