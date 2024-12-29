3 reasons Falcons vs. Commanders is a must-watch Week 17 game

2. Falcons vs. Commanders brings interesting coaching storylines

Dan Quinn and Raheem Morris will coach against each other for the first time. Quinn will also go against his former team for the first time as a head coach since he was fired in 2020.

Quinn spent five full seasons as the head coach of the Falcons. He took them to the playoffs twice and the infamous Super Bowl. He brought a lot of success to a team without much history of success. He is now leading a team that has had a remarkable turnaround from last year's disappointing season.

As for Raheem Morris, he returned to the Falcons after spending a few years with the Rams. His team had high expectations which they have occasionally reached but have struggled with consistency.

The two friends will now face off in primetime as they look to lead their teams to the playoffs.