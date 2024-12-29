3 reasons Falcons vs. Commanders is a must-watch Week 17 game

3. Falcons vs. Commanders has massive playoff implications

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders will be huge Carolina Panthers fans early Sunday hoping they can upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is simple for the Commanders, a Bucs loss clinches a spot in the playoffs. If that doesn't happen then they can clinch with a win over the Falcons.

As for the Falcons, a Bucs loss will allow them to clinch the NFC South with a win over the Commanders.

Without a doubt, both teams will be locked in on Sunday Night Football. They hope they can continue their momentum through the remaining two games and hopefully the playoffs.