3 Reasons Terry Fontenot deserves heat for Atlanta Falcons trade deadline failure
By Nick Halden
1. Terry Fontenot's draft approach
It wasn't a secret heading into the Atlanta Falcons offseason the team's biggest needs were at quarterback and edge rusher. The first issue the Falcons opted to solve twice by signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Penix. It isn't a bad decision if you have a backup plan to fix the pass rush outside of a first-down selection.
Instead, the Falcons opted to use a late day two pick on an edge rusher who was injured before playing a snap for the Falcons. Now the team was left with a starting duo of Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie. Fontenot made a move that we will cover in a moment to try to save what was a failed offseason at the position.
Despite all of this, you sit at 6-3 and have a chance at challenging for the conference if you can find a pass rush. It isn't as if Fontenot uses any of Atlanta's picks well in the first place go out and make an impact move. Instead, the Falcons sat idle and opted to simply hope they are able to breathe life into a pass rush desperate for help. This all to save draft picks that Atlanta is likely to waste in the first place.