3 Reasons Terry Fontenot deserves heat for Atlanta Falcons trade deadline failure
By Nick Halden
2. Matthew Judon
It is now clear that the Falcons overpaid for Matthew Judon who has completely fallen out of favor with this defense. To start the year the trade appeared to be a steal with Judon making a game winning play against Derek Carr and adding in an early season sack. In the time since then, his failure to get to the quarterback has built and his snaps continue to go down.
For a team this desperate for a pass rush the fact Judon continues to fall out of favor is telling. There is some reason to question his effort and whether or not there is any chance things improve. Fontenot's desperation for a pass rusher landed the Falcons Judon and it is now clear that was a whiff.
Again, considering Atlanta's previous third-round selection it doesn't come as a great loss. However, it should have been added urgency to get a deal done for a position you should have fixed in the offseason. The losses of Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree have had more impact than expected and each player you have started at the position has regressed. It is hard to get anything but better and instead you opt for your one move of note at a position of need to be a loss.