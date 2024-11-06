3 Reasons Terry Fontenot deserves heat for Atlanta Falcons trade deadline failure
By Nick Halden
3. This ends Atlanta's chance at relevance in the conference
If you cannot rush the passer you aren't playing past the first two weeks of January. Outside of having a generational talent at the quarterback position. this remains true. In a passing league, you have to be able to get to the quarterback to have any hope of making a run. Atlanta's pass rush is at the bottom of the league despite their 6-3 record.
This speaks to how great the offense has been and how this team continues to find ways to win. However, that luck is going to run out come playoff time if you're unable to get to the quarterback. Fontenot betting on Atlanta's current roster is going to be what keeps this team from having a chance at a deep playoff run.
Already having lost their 3rd and 5th round draft picks perhaps the Falcons were concerned with continuing to spend. However, this speaks to the problem with Atlanta's current front office unwilling to commit to either direction. Neither pushing their chips to the center of the table attempting to win it all or looking to fully rebuild. A half-in-half-out strategy that prevented a trade deadline trade and ruined any hopes of this team making a magical run.