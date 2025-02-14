3 Reasons Terry Fontenot should have been fired ahead of 2025 offseason

1. Quarterback management

Signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the same offseason was always going to end badly. Either Cousins was going to be a great option and the pick was wasted when you could have added a talent like Jared Verse. What actually happened is perhaps the worst of the scenarios Penix was forced into the lineup and looked great from day one. It is fun to imagine what this roster might have accomplished had they started Penix from the start and used the cap space spent on Cousins to add depth.

However, there is the clear defense that Fontenot perhaps has found the quarterback of the future in Penix. The flip side of this is the fact the front office lacked the belief to put their faith in Penix for the next two seasons.

Even if you weren't bothered by this decision there isn't any defending the past decisions at quarterback. Since Fontenot has taken over the Falcons pushed Matt Ryan out, chased Deshaun Watson, signed Marcus Mariota, and wasted an entire season on Desmond Ridder. These are the types of unserious decisions you expect from a front office that consistently cannot get out of their own way.