3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are keeping Kirk Cousins in the starting lineup
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk's contract
This is why the Atlanta Falcons' offseason continues to make absolutely zero sense at the quarterback position. If you've fallen in love with Michael Penix Jr. and believe he is worthy of a top-ten pick in the draft, clear a path for him to be in the lineup. You could have looked at Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, Justin Fields, or Russell Wilson as bridge options that could get you into contention and allow Penix a path.
However, the Falcons signing Kirk Cousins to the deal they have makes it close to impossible to part ways with the quarterback. Bench Cousins and you're looking at a huge dead cap hit next season or another quarterback debate. If Penix steps in and look great you're backed into a corner in a situation where you simply can't win.
This is the most obvious reason that Kirk Cousins is going to remain the starter and is in the conversation beyond this season. If Cousins had looked anything close to capable down the stretch of the season, there is no question the job would be his heading into the 2025 season. There simply isn't another argument for why Cousins remains the starter.