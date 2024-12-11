3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are keeping Kirk Cousins in the starting lineup
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta remains in playoff contention
A familiar reason that Atlanta has already heard about the quarterback position over the last two seasons. Whether it was Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota, or Desmond Ridder it was all about doing what was believed to give the team a chance at the playoffs. Raheem Morris has continued to preach about team effort and why Kirk Cousins isn't the reason the team is losing.
Those with eyes understand the clear issue with this sentiment. Still, there is no arguing against Morris in the fact the Falcons were 6-3 due to Kirk's level of play and Atlanta remains in playoff contention. The Falcons will need the Chargers to beat Tampa Bay and take care of the Raiders on Monday Night Football to put themselves back in control.
This scenario is completely plausible based on what we've seen from both the Raiders and Chargers. Morris and the Falcons don't appear to want to make a change when the season can still turn out as they hoped. If Atlanta were completely out of the playoff picture it is far easier to make excuses as to why the quarterback needs to be taken out of the lineup. Atlanta remains confident in the veteran despite what his on the field play might suggest.