3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are keeping Kirk Cousins in the starting lineup
By Nick Halden
3. Raheem Morris
How much power does Raheem Morris have in making this decision? If we are working under the assumption that the head coach is being completely transparent, he deserves blame. Morris has been extremely defensive of a quarterback that isn't getting the job done.
It is easy to see why Kirk Cousins is loved by the coaching staff and his players. The energy and leadership the veteran brings has made him a consistently popular figure around the league. Cousins working in Atlanta is something the fans and pundits wanted to happen. The Falcons were given a lot of preseason steam as being the NFC South favorites and able to take that next step under Raheem Morris.
All of this is completely understandable but it doesn't take away the fact that Cousins isn't getting it done. This league is based on what you've done lately and over the past four games the quarterback doesn't give the Falcons their best chance to win.
Morris continuing to defend his quarterback and remain behind him is great from a player's perspective. For the fans, however, it remains a frustration when the season hangs in the balance and Penix presents the hope of the unknown.