3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are sticking with Kirk Cousins in Week 14
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk's contract
This is exactly why the Atlanta Falcons drafting Penix in the position they did makes zero sense. You prepared for a scenario you are now facing a veteran quarterback who looks to have aged overnight and is missing layups. Not only that but Cousins is turning the ball over at a high rate without being able to sustain drives.
Penix is on the team to be able to step in when Cousins ages and is no longer able to play at a high level. However, due to one reason you are unable to make the switch and that is Kirk's contract. The problem for the Falcons is if Penix steps in and is great from day one you have the most expensive backup in the league.
You're left facing a lot of questions as to why you wasted cap space on Cousins and didn't spend to support your rookie quarterback. Penix stepping into the lineup and starting is a lose-lose situation with Kirk's current contract. That is the problem the Falcons have created for themselves. Cousins should be the starter for this team the next two seasons if he was playing anywhere close to a capable level.