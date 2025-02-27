3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons could be serious about keeping Kirk Cousins

1. Kirk's cap hit doesn't change until the summer

Despite what some might suggest, the Falcons cannot trade Kirk Cousins until after June 1st and have it make a positive impact on the cap. This leads to the idea of cutting the quarterback and allowing him to pick his next landing spot. If the Falcons were to choose that path before the summer, it would cost the team an additional $25-million in cap space. Kirk Cousins counts for $40-million against the 2025 cap. Cutting the quarterback in the second year of his deal ups this number to $65-million and makes a difficult situation impossible.

Atlanta is going to have to play the long game with Cousins whether or not it is what they would prefer. Putting out the idea of keeping Kirk on the roster allows them to maintain control if there isn't a trade out there in June.

It gives the team a clear plan to follow and the ability to accept a deal without pressure. Kirk still holds all of the control with his no-trade clause, however, the teams interested are going to be very limited. Cousins cannot afford to be picky, and it is possible by the time a trade is plausible there isn't a suitor left.