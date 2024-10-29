3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons defense has taken a step back in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Jimmy Lake's schemes and lack of adjustments are haunting Atlanta
We will get into the players the Atlanta Falcons lost defensively in a bit, however, for the most part this is the same unit from last season. A defense that coordinator Ryan Nielsen had kept this team afloat and in the playoff race until the end of the season. They were far from the best unit in the league but they played hard every snap and made the most of the talent they had.
Until the end of the season it was the Atlanta defense doing the heavy lifting and keeping playoff hopes alive. The only explanation for this level of regression is that the new defensive coordinator isn't getting the job done. Jimmy Lake's lack of adjustments and ignoring the obvious have been infuriating to watch.
Look no further than this past week against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Going into the game you understand without their two best offensive players it is the tight-end and the run game that can hurt you. The complete unwillingness to pack the box and force Baker to beat you is confounding. A defensive coordinator refusing to make adjustments and getting far worse results with the same pieces demands you consider making a change.