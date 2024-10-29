3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons defense has taken a step back in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. The loss of Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell
The Atlanta Falcons pass rush struggled last season but is nowhere close to the level of ineptitude, they have reached in 2024 thus far. Atlanta added Bralen Trice and Matthew Judon before the season started to help boost the unit. Trice was lost for the season before ever taking a snap and Judon has been struggling since an early season surge. Since making a game-winning play against New Orleans the pass rusher has been consistently silent.
Letting Dupree and Campbell walk away with having answers to replace them hurt this defense far more than imagined. Neither are star pass rushers but both gave the defense an effort level they lack right now. Dupree was an unquestionable upgrade over Arnold Ebiketie or Lorenzo Carter. His ability to play the run and rush the passer is a skill that was overlooked until it was gone.
Campbell leaving Atlanta makes sense when you consider the veteran looking for a better landing spot to end his career. However, things have gone awry in Miami and there is reason to wonder if a reunion is a consideration. His impact and leadership on the defense line is obviously missed.