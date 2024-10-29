3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons defense has taken a step back in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Regression in the middle of the field
The struggles from Atlanta's run defense can be tied partly to the linebackers regressing at an unexpected rate. Troy Andersen returning from injury this season was supposed to boost the unit not push them in the wrong direction. Since Nate Landman suffered an early season injury Atlanta's defense has taken a step back. While the linebacker has returned he doesn't look to be fully healthy appearing to have lost a step he cannot afford to lose.
Landman was a breakout contributor last season and did well early on. However, since returning to the lineup there is no hiding he hasn't been playing at nearly the same level. This brings us to Kaden Elliss and one of the biggest concerns for Atlanta defense.
What has Elliss done well this season for Atlanta? The defender isn't capable in coverage and struggles to take the right angles and defend the run. The level of regression for Elliss has been shocking in Lake's scheme. A small portion of the blame can be thrown on the defensive coordinator and the role he has put Elliss in. However, there is no defending the level of play from Elliss, and the middle of Atlanta's defense has been a consistent liability over the past few weeks.