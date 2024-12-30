3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons don't regret signing Kirk Cousins

2. Kirk Cousins gave Michael Penix Jr. a perfect role model

Listen to Michael Penix Jr. speak about Kirk Cousins and tell me Cousins didn't impact him.

Penix spoke about how valuable it was to have an established quarterback to learn behind. He learned how to prepare for games, speak to the team, and do everything else a quarterback has to do.

There is a reason the rookie came out looking like a ten-year veteran in his debut as a starter. The development of Penix would have been a lot slower if he didn't have Cousins teaching him the ropes.