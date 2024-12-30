3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons don't regret signing Kirk Cousins

3. Falcons wouldn't have landed Michael Penix Jr. without Kirk Cousins' presence

Other teams wanted Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, particularly the Las Vegas Raiders. Undoubtedly, a team would have hopped the Falcons if they had truly known they wanted the Washington product.

Kirk Cousins' presence pulled eyes away from the Atlanta Falcons in the first round. Teams were confident they would draft a defensive player like Laiatu Latu or Dallas Turner.

Atlanta would've had to trade up a spot or two to land their choice at the position. Instead, they could sit back and let the lefty come to them.