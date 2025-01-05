3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons will fire GM Terry Fontenot

1. Terry Fontenot has a concerning draft history

Terry Fontenot has made a lot of bad draft picks as Falcons general manager. His first class was easily his worst and while he has improved each season, it still hasn't been nearly good enough.

Here are the players he has taken through four drafts.

2021

1.4: TE Kyle Pitts

2.40: S Richie Grant

3.68: OL Jalen Mayfield

4.108: CB Darren Hall

4.114: C Drew Dalman

5.148: DT Ta'Quon Graham

5.182: DE Ade Ogundeji

5.183: CB Avery Williams

6.187: WR Frank Darby

2022

1.8: WR Drake London

2.38: OLB Arnold Ebiketie

2.58: LB Troy Andersen

3.74: QB Desmond Ridder

3.82: OLB DeAngelo Malone

5.151: RB Tyler Allgeier

6.190: OG Justin Shaffer

6.213: TE John FitzPatrick

2023

1.8: RB Bijan Robinson

2.38: OG Matt Bergeron

3.75: DE Zach Harrison

4.113: CB Clark Phillips

7.224: S DeMarcco Hellams

7.225: C Jovaughn Gwyn

2024

1.8: QB Michael Penix Jr.

2.35: DT Ruke Orhorhoro

3.74: DE Bralen Trice

4.109: DE Brandon Dorlus

5.143: LB JD Bertrand

6.186: RB Jase McClellan

6.187: WR Casey Washington

6.197: DT Zion Logue

The fact Fontenot had nine picks as a rookie GM in 2021 and only left the draft with one true difference-making player (Drew Dalman) is appalling.

Each year has improved but there are still too many whiffs to be comfortable with the future of this team. You also have to consider each of the first three first-round picks weren't difficult to make. Kyle Pitts, no matter what you think of him now, was considered the second-best prospect, Drake London was a special talent who you just had to be comfortable with the medical history, and Bijan Robinson was a generational prospect.

All in all, the draft is where general managers make their money and it hasn't been good enough for Terry Fontenot.