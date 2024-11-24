3 reasons the Falcons are still Super Bowl contenders despite struggles
There is still reason to have hope for this Falcons team.
2 of 3
2. Falcons will get hot at the right time
Oftentimes, the NFL isn't about how you start the season but how you end it. We have often seen teams start the season looking flat only to figure things out late and go on a run through the playoffs.
Look at the Chiefs over the past couple of years, they have not started well and it had the media saying they couldn't compete in the postseason. Well, we know how that ended.
Not to say the Falcons are the Chiefs, but just because they have struggled these past two weeks doesn't mean they cannot win games in the playoffs. If they can leave their bye week hot then they can ride that into February.