3 reasons the Falcons can count on Tampa losing to the Saints

Falcons fans are in the exact same spot they found themselves in one year ago. Amazingly enough, the Atlanta Falcons were counting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose to the Carolina Panthers for a shot to get into the playoffs. We all know now that the team couldn't even handle their own matchup against the Saints in the final week of the season to be able to count on a Bucs loss.

Again, the Bucs have to lose for the Falcons to get in. This year, it is against the New Orleans Saints who have fired their head coach Dennis Allen, went on a 7 game-losing streak during the season, and are currently starting young quarterback Spencer Rattler, who may have potential, but is currently sitting at a 36.9 career QBR and only 180 passing yards a game.

With everything stacked against the Falcons, they may have a few reasons to be optimistic. While rooting for the Saints is no Falcons fans' preferred way to get into the playoffs, it is still a Sunday in the NFL where any team can win. Here's some reasons why the Buccaneers could lose to the Saints in Week 18.

1. Turnovers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

Turnovers. If the game flips in the Saints' (and Falcons) favor, it must happen in the turnover game. Spencer Rattler needs to keep possession of the ball. That is to be said for the Buccaneers as well. Baker Mayfield is currently tied for 2nd in leading the NFL in interceptions and could be a major reason why the Buccaneers lose Sunday's game. The Bucs also are tied for 4th in fumbles. The Saints are also not going to let these opportunities get away from them. They are tied for 11th in defensive interceptions and tied for 13th at forcing fumbles. A key turnover could swing the tide in this game and cause the Buccaneers to miss out on the playoffs and give the division back to the Falcons.

2. Spencer Rattler

Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The good news for the Saints is that Spencer Rattler has already faced the Bucs and led the offense to its highest-scoring performance with him at the helm. While in a losing effort (51-27), Rattler threw for the most yards of his career and finished with a touchdown and 2 interceptions. The Bucs' secondary can be passed against, and without Alvin Kamara, the Saints will have to rely on Rattler having a solid connection with Olave (if healthy) and Valdez-Scantling. Already seeing Tampa's defense should give Rattler more confidence to have a high-scoring day on offense.

3. The Final Chance for Many Saints Players and Coaches

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

For many players and coaches on the Saints sideline, this will be their final game with the team. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi will lead the charge, aiming to shed the “interim” tag and secure the head coaching role permanently. Meanwhile, other coaches are determined to finish the season strong to bolster their resumes for future opportunities. The players, too, have plenty on the line, as they look to put quality performances on tape for prospective teams, knowing the looming salary cap situation will force tough roster decisions. Don’t think these players don't have anything to fight for. They’d love nothing more than to spoil Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes.

While it may seem like the season is lost, it isn't over until it's over. Stay tuned into both games in case the Saints can pull the miracle upset. The Falcons would love nothing more than to send their new emerging QB Michael Penix Jr. into the playoffs with everything to play for. This may be one of the only times, but we'll be the biggest New Orleans Saints fans on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Falcons need to take care of their own business for this to happen.