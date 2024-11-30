3 Reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons can upset the Chargers in Week 13
By Nick Halden
1. The Chargers are struggling to stop the run
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Chargers this past Monday not by relying on Lamar Jackson and the air attack but by leaning on them rushing the football. A defense that had been playing so well struggled to deal with the consistent body blows the Ravens were throwing at them in the run game. This is Atlanta's path to winning this team and getting their season back on track.
Yes, Kirk Cousins is going to have to make throws and the defense must be better than what we saw from them in Denver. However, the biggest factor in this game is whether or not Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson can follow the blueprint of what the Ravens did last week. If they cannot find a consistent ground game they aren't winning this game.
The lack of pressure on Justin Herbert is going to allow the Chargers to score easily Atlanta's only path to an upset is establishing the run. Bijan Robinson has been the one consistent piece of Atlanta's offense while Allgeier's production has faded in recent weeks. Getting the duo going early will be telling of how this game will go.