3 Reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons can upset the Chargers in Week 13
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins is due
The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has taken a lot of heat over the last three weeks. Kirk's last two games have been defined by awful interceptions and an inability to get a single score. While the quarterback isn't the defining reason the Falcons have lost their last two games he hasn't been the hope for solution.
During Kirk's short tenure in Atlanta, we've seen the quarterback play his best football after a rough week. Games against the Eagles and Bucs stand out as the most obvious examples. The Atlanta quarterback has responded well after a rough stretch of offense.
The Atlanta offense deserves far more blame as a whole despite Kirk's recent turnovers. Early in both games the veteran was playing well but put under pressure and made a poor decision when the Falcons had a chance to turn the tide.
While Cousins deserves heat for this it wasn't the defining reason the Falcons lost. It was due to injuries and a sloppy gameplan that consistently resulted in penalties and poor calls. Cousins has a chance this week to be the solution with another week off to get healthy and time to continue to rebound from last year's injury.