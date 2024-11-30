3 Reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons can upset the Chargers in Week 13
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta is far healthier
For the health of the roster, the bye week couldn't have been scheduled at a more perfect time. Yes, the injuries were a big reason for the last two losses. You cannot excuse the lack of adjustments on defense or the sloppy offensive approach. Still, injuries played a big role in why the Falcons have stumbled so badly down the stretch this season.
With an extra week to get healthy as many as ten players could return to Atlanta's lineup. The impact of injuries has been felt unquestionably for a defense that has been far worse without Troy Andersen on the field. The middle linebacker's injuries can be directly tied to defensive regression.
Andersen is far from the only important defender expected back in the Atlanta lineup. Slot corner Dee Alford is fully practicing and expected to return to the lineup as well. While Atlanta's injury report is still full it is far more hopeful than a week ago.
There is reason to believe that simply getting fully healthy and Kirk Cousins returning to form will allow this team to keep control of the NFC South. A division lead that Tampa is looking to attack with an easy schedule down the stretch.